Zscaler (ZS) Stock Moves -1.04%: What You Should Know

Zscaler (ZS) closed the latest trading day at $172.55, indicating a -1.04% change from the previous session's end. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.21%.

Shares of the cloud-based information security provider witnessed a loss of 13.64% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 11.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.22%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Zscaler in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.69, up 7.81% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $567.11 million, indicating a 24.64% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zscaler. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.2% lower. Currently, Zscaler is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Zscaler is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 53.36. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.88.

One should further note that ZS currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ZS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.