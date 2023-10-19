Zscaler (ZS) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Zscaler (ZS) reached $169.07, with a -0.78% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.85% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based information security provider had gained 10.48% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Zscaler in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.49, showcasing a 68.97% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $473.41 million, indicating a 33.15% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

ZS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $2.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.58% and +27.44%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Zscaler. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.69% upward. Zscaler presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Zscaler is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 76.44. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.51.

One should further note that ZS currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.89.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

