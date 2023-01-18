Zscaler (ZS) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

Zscaler (ZS) closed at $113.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based information security provider had lost 0.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.82%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Zscaler as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, up 123.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $363.63 million, up 42.29% from the prior-year quarter.

ZS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +79.71% and +39.73%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Zscaler. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.94% higher within the past month. Zscaler is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Zscaler has a Forward P/E ratio of 91.79 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.38.

It is also worth noting that ZS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.92. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.