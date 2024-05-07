Zscaler (ZS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Zscaler (ZS) ended the recent trading session at $176.89, demonstrating a -0.7% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

The cloud-based information security provider's shares have seen a decrease of 3.03% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.35%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Zscaler in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.65, showcasing a 35.42% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $535.55 million, indicating a 27.88% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

ZS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.73 per share and revenue of $2.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +52.51% and +31.22%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Zscaler. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.71% higher within the past month. Right now, Zscaler possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Zscaler is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 65.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.37, which means Zscaler is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that ZS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.32. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

