Zscaler (ZS) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Zscaler (ZS) standing at $163.47, reflecting a -0.55% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.3%.

Shares of the cloud-based information security provider witnessed a gain of 0.48% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Zscaler in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.49, indicating a 68.97% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $473.41 million, indicating a 33.15% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $2.06 billion, which would represent changes of +24.58% and +27.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Zscaler. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Zscaler is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Zscaler is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 73.73. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.77.

We can also see that ZS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.83. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

