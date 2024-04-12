Zscaler (ZS) Signs Agreement to Acquire Airgap Networks

Zscaler ZS announced that it signed an agreement to acquire Airgap Networks. Notably, Airgap Networks is a managed software-as-a-service (SaaS) that provides Zero Trust security and networking services to businesses. The solution is known for minimizing attack surface and costs.

Airgap Networks is a fully cloud-managed solution, offering secure access, agentless segmentation and rapid deployment. It provides a cost-effective solution for implementing Zero Trust Segmentation across branches, campuses, factories and data centers, including IoT/OT devices and critical infrastructure.

This partnership is set to bring a number of features to Zscaler’s portfolio that include the implementation of Zero Trust principles across LAN devices, reducing the internal attack surface. The solution also enables real-time device discovery and functions like ransomware kill switch, disabling non-essential device communications. This technology eliminates lateral threat movement on campus and OT networks.

Zscaler, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zscaler, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zscaler, Inc. Quote

The solution also removes the necessity for vulnerable east-west firewalls and outdated security tools like Network Access Control. This simplifies operations and reduces costs. Furthermore, the solution can monitor and manage traffic from both managed and unmanaged devices across various networks without needing modifications to existing switching and routing setups.

This is one of the many acquisitions that Zscaler has done in recent times. ZS has acquired companies like Avalor, Canonic and Shiftright in 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Zscaler acquired Avalor to add the Data Fabric for Security solution to its product portfolio. This acquisition gave ZS real-time AI-driven security insights and threat prevention capabilities.

The acquisition of Canonic helped the company to address SaaS supply chain attacks. With the acquisition of Shiftright, ZS has now gained the capability for closed-loop security workflow automation.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ZS shares have surged 74.5% in the past year.

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NVIDIA NVDA, Bentley Systems BSY and CyberArk Software CYBR. NVDA and BSY sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, and CYBR carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s 2025 earnings per share has been revised upward by 62 cents to $23.84 in the past 30 days. Shares of NVDA have skyrocketed 242% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bentley Systems' 2024 earnings per share has been revised downward by a penny to $1.01 in the past 30 days. Shares of BSY have gained 19.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CyberArk’s 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by a penny to $1.76 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of CYBR have rallied 91.5% in the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.