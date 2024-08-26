Zscaler (ZS) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Zscaler (ZS) closed the most recent trading day at $197.82, moving -0.81% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.85%.

The cloud-based information security provider's shares have seen an increase of 9.96% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.52%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Zscaler in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on September 3, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.69, indicating a 7.81% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $567.62 million, up 24.75% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zscaler. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Zscaler is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Zscaler's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 61.03. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.61.

Also, we should mention that ZS has a PEG ratio of 2.31. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.74.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, finds itself in the bottom 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS)

