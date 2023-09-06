Zscaler (ZS) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Zscaler ZS reported fourth-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 64 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.61%. The company reported earnings of 25 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Zscaler’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues were $455 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.71% and surged 43.1% year over year.



Zscaler was down 0.66% in pre-market trading following the fiscal fourth-quarter revenues. Shares have returned 45.4% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 41%.

Top-Line Details

During the fiscal fourth quarter, Zscaler’s calculated billings increased 38.2% year over year to $719.3 million.



Region-wise, the Americas accounted for 53% of revenues, while the EMEA contributed 32%. The Asia Pacific and Japan made up the remaining 15%.



Zscaler strengthened the capabilities of its Zero Trust Exchange cloud security platform through the launch of Risk360 and Zero Trust Branch Connectivity in the reported quarter.



In the fiscal fourth quarter, Zscaler continued to win multiple customers in each of its three market segments, financial services, enterprise market and federal. Its net dollar-based retention rate was 121% in the reported quarter.



Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO), representing Zscaler’s committed non-cancelable future revenues, were $3.51 billion as of Jul 31, up 35% year over year. The current RPO is approximately 49% of the total RPO.



At the end of the quarter, the company had 449 customers with $1 million or higher annualized recurring revenues, up 37.3% year over year.



ZS added 177 customers during the quarter who pay $100,000 annually. The total count of such customers reached 2,609 at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter.

Operating Details

The non-GAAP gross profit increased 41.5% year over year to $367.1 million. However, the non-GAAP gross margin contracted 90 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 80.7%.



Total non-GAAP operating expenses, accounting for 62% of revenues, increased 27% year over year to $281.1 million. Sales and marketing, research and development, and general and administrative expenses increased 22.9%, 38.6% and 33.4%, on a year-to-date basis, respectively.



The non-GAAP operating income was $86 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $38.1 million. The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 690 bps year over year to 18.9%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jul 31, 2023, Zscaler had $2.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments compared with $1.97 billion as of Apr 30.



The company generated operating and free cash flows of $136 million and $101.3 million, respectively. Zscaler generated operating and free cash flows of $108.5 million and $73.9 million, respectively, in the previous quarter.

Guidance

Zscaler expects fiscal 2024 revenues between $2.050 billion and $2.065 billion. The company expects emerging products contribution to increase to more than 20% in the fiscal year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $2.04 billion, suggesting growth of 28.11% over fiscal 2023.



Calculated billings are expected in the range of $2.52-$2.56 billion.



The non-GAAP operating income is estimated in the band of $330-$340 million.



Non-GAAP earnings for fiscal 2024 are expected in the band of $2.20-$2.25 per share. The consensus mark for fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $2.10 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days and is much lower than management’s guidance range.



For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Zscaler projects revenues between $472 million and $474 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $463.9 million, suggesting growth of 30.48% year over year.



Gross margin is expected to be 80%. The non-GAAP income from operations is estimated in the band of $70-$72 million. Non-GAAP earnings are projected between 48 and 49 cents per share, the range being higher than the current consensus mark of 46 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Zscaler currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Salesforce CRM, Freshwork FRSH, and Splunk SPLK are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. While Salesforce and Freshwork carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each, Splunk sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Salesforce shares have gained 64.9% year to date. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 21.47%.



Freshwork shares have gained 51.1% year to date. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 30%.



Splunk shares have gained 44.3% year to date. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 24.71%.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

