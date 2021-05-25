Zscaler (ZS) Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

Cybersecurity stocks like Zscaler (ZS), despite its status as the biggest provider of cloud-based web security gateway on the market, haven’t been immune to the recent tech rout. Zscaler has lost almost 15% of its value year to date, while the S&P 500 index has risen almost 11%.

Investors want to know whether they should buy the stock on pull back or if will there be more pain ahead. That answer will soon become clear when the company reports third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after Tuesday’s closing bell. Given the better-than-expected results just released from Palo Alto Networks (PANW), which included upside revenue guidance, there is increased security demand not only for remotely-connected devices, but also a surge in virtual private networks that allow employees to connect remotely.

These trends bode well for Zscaler, which has grown to become the largest provider of cloud-based web security gateway on the market. The company's cloud platform enables customers to route data traffic to external data centers where Zscaler houses its software tools. Aside from its strong product portfolio that enables the work-from-home and office hybrid environment, Zscaler’s strength can also be displayed within its exceptional gross margins and cash generation capability. But can the company’s earnings results on Tuesday, along with its 2021 outlook, propel the stock higher?

In the three months that ended April, the San Jose, Calif.-based company is expected to earn 7 cents per share on revenue of $163.71 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 7 cents per share on revenue of $110.52 million. For the full year, ending July, earnings of 40 cents per share would rise 66.6% year over year, while full-year revenue of $638.21 million would rise 48% year over year.

Without question, the need for enhanced security tools will remain is poised to remain a key priority for most organizations. Worldwide cybersecurity spending is expected to surpass $150 billion by 2023 (up from $100 billion in 2019), according to research firm IDC. While this growth forecast suggests the addressable market is getting bigger, the question is, which company can seize more of this market opportunity? More aptly, can Zscaler can separate itself from the likes of CrowdStrike (CRWD), Palo Alto Networks, Cisco (CSCO), among others?

Zscaler's "zero trust" platform, which includes tools that continually monitor network activity for verified access credentials and permissions, is one of its key differentiating factors. The platform defends networks from an assortment of attacks, while reducing key vulnerabilities which is one major reason its customer base continues to grow at an impressive rate evidenced by its Q2 report that demonstrated growth acceleration.

Aside from a Q2 top- and bottom-line beat, where revenue surged 55% year over year to $157 million, topping consensus of $147.4 million, Q2 calculated billings — a closely-followed metric — jumped 71% to $232 million. Q2 adjusted profit was also strong, coming at 10 cents per share, above the 8 cents analysts were looking for. Notably, the company's customer base for the first time surpassed the 5,000 mark — a list that features 2,000 companies on the Forbes Global list.

While the company is likely to deliver a modest beat-and-raise quarter, driven by the ongoing hybrid digital transformation and shift to work-from-home, for the stock to reverse its decline, analysts on Tuesday will want Zscaler to lay out its plans to maintain its robust growth and boost long-term profits.

