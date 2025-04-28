Zscaler (ZS) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Zscaler (ZS) closed at $219.86, marking a +1.99% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based information security provider had gained 4.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.29% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Zscaler will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.75, marking a 14.77% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $666.11 million, indicating a 20.41% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

ZS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.06 per share and revenue of $2.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.08% and +22.18%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Zscaler. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 23.07% lower within the past month. Right now, Zscaler possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Zscaler's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 70.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 63.04, which means Zscaler is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that ZS has a PEG ratio of 5.11 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Security industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.2.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.