Zscaler (ZS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zscaler (ZS) closed at $234.73, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.37%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.07%.

Shares of the cloud-based information security provider witnessed a gain of 6.4% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 11.06% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.3%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Zscaler in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 29, 2024. On that day, Zscaler is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 56.76%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $506.63 million, indicating a 30.71% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.47 per share and revenue of $2.1 billion, indicating changes of +37.99% and +29.78%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Zscaler. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. Zscaler currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Zscaler is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 93.98. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.78.

One should further note that ZS currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.44.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 108, this industry ranks in the top 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

