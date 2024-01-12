Zscaler (ZS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Zscaler (ZS) closed at $230.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.98% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.02%.

The the stock of cloud-based information security provider has risen by 5.6% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Zscaler in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 56.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $506.69 million, up 30.72% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.47 per share and revenue of $2.1 billion, which would represent changes of +37.99% and +29.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zscaler. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Zscaler is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Zscaler's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 92.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.39, which means Zscaler is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that ZS has a PEG ratio of 2.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

