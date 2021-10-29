Zscaler (ZS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Zscaler (ZS) closed the most recent trading day at $318.86, moving +0.8% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based information security provider had gained 20.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.66%.

ZS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, ZS is projected to report earnings of $0.12 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $212.29 million, up 48.89% from the year-ago period.

ZS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $951.11 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.77% and +41.3%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ZS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ZS is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, ZS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 574. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.31.

Investors should also note that ZS has a PEG ratio of 16.66 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.