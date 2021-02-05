Zscaler (ZS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zscaler (ZS) closed at $216.78, marking a +1.42% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based information security provider had gained 10.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 9.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

ZS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 25, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.08, down 11.11% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $147.34 million, up 45.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $611.78 million. These totals would mark changes of +58.33% and +41.86%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ZS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ZS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ZS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 556.64. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 39.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.