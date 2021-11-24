Zscaler (ZS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zscaler (ZS) closed at $342.47, marking a +1.89% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based information security provider had gained 6.59% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Zscaler as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 30, 2021. On that day, Zscaler is projected to report earnings of $0.12 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $212.29 million, up 48.89% from the prior-year quarter.

ZS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $951.11 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.77% and +41.3%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zscaler. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Zscaler currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Zscaler is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 609.88. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.3.

Also, we should mention that ZS has a PEG ratio of 17.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.51 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

