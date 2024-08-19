Zscaler (ZS) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Zscaler (ZS) closed at $195.50, marking a +1.35% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.

Shares of the cloud-based information security provider have appreciated by 2.31% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.85%.

The upcoming earnings release of Zscaler will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on September 3, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.69, indicating a 7.81% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $567.11 million, up 24.64% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Zscaler. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.04% lower within the past month. Zscaler is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Zscaler has a Forward P/E ratio of 59.03 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.43.

Meanwhile, ZS's PEG ratio is currently 2.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.72.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

