Zscaler (ZS) Just Reclaimed the 200-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Zscaler (ZS) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ZS recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

ZS has rallied 9.6% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests ZS could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account ZS's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 13 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch ZS for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

