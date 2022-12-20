Zscaler (ZS) Joins JCDC to Boost U.S. Cybersecurity Posture

Zscaler ZS recently joined the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC), established by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), to enhance the collective cybersecurity posture of the United States and strategic global partners.

Per the alliance, JCDC leverages Zscaler’s ThreatLabz research team to strengthen global cyber resiliency by analyzing unique threat telemetry from more than 270 billion transactions and 250,000 cloud updates per day. The company’s global research team will identify threats, their countries of origin, target destinations, volumes, threat categories and specific family names.

Zscaler ThreatLabz will actively track various threat actor groups behind the scenes keeping up with their tools, techniques, and procedures as well as command and control infrastructure to develop effective countermeasures. With this expertise, the cybersecurity firm will enable JCDC and its partners to increase situational awareness and understanding of cyber defense against some of the most advanced global threats. Zscaler will also take part in cyber strategy planning with the members of JCDC in future.

JCDC leads the development and implementation of joint cyber defense plans and operations with partners from the private sector and government at all levels. Through this joint effort to understand and respond to threats, JCDC strengthens Zscaler’s collective ability to address immediate and impending cyber incidents. It also reflects the company’s commitment to public-private intelligence collaboration to secure organizations and their data from future cyber-attacks.

In October, Zscaler revealed innovations to accelerate enterprise data protection programs from months to hours with zero configuration for data loss prevention (DLP). With the enterprise DLP solution natively integrated into the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange (ZTE), a complete security service edge is made available to the security teams which provides equal protection irrespective of the users’ and data locations. It offers protection across the Internet, endpoint, email, SaaS, IaaS, PaaS, private apps and cloud posture, eliminating the need for point products and management complexities for unifying policies across channels.

The newly updated ZTE platform from Zscaler features AI-powered phishing prevention to detect and block credential theft and browser exploitation from phishing pages, and AI-powered segmentation to simplify user-to-app segmentation while minimizing attack surfaces and stopping lateral movement with AI-based policy recommendations. It also features AI-powered root cause analysis that instantly identifies root causes of poor user experiences 180 times faster and enables security teams to focus more on blocking attacks and less on time-consuming troubleshooting issues.



Zscaler, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zscaler, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zscaler, Inc. Quote

Zscaler extended its partnership with Amazon’s AMZN Amazon Web Services (AWS) in June to help enterprises securely accelerate their transition to the cloud. The company unveiled a new Posture Control solution — Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform — built on AWS.



The company extended its ZTE solution to the Amazon subsidiary. Currently, Zscaler facilitates enterprises’ inline inspection of Internet traffic from cloud workloads, utilizing deep integration with Amazon’s cloud-native technologies, which include AWS Secrets Manager, AWS CloudFormation, Gateway Load Balancer and AWS Auto Scaling.

In 2021, the global cloud security leader inked a partnership with TD SYNNEX SNX to provide ZTE solutions to business partners and organizations.

Through this deal, Zscaler accelerated TD SYNNEX’s security portfolio while offering more agility to its business partners as their network and security needs to evolve. Zscaler enhanced its available options for speeding up the migration journey into zero-trust architecture.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Zscaler currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and TD SYNNEX has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of ZS, AMZN and SNX lost 64.9%, 50.2% and 14.8%, respectively, in the past year.

A top-ranked stock from the broader Computer and Technology sector is Celestica CLS sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celestica’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has increased by 9 cents to 53 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have risen 16 cents to $1.86 per share in the past 60 days.



CLS' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 11.8%. Shares of the company have increased 2.8% in the past year.

