Zscaler (ZS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Zscaler (ZS) closed at $110.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.97% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.46% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based information security provider had gained 2.83% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.85% in that time.

Zscaler will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 1, 2023. On that day, Zscaler is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 129.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $397.15 million, up 38.47% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Zscaler. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Zscaler currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Zscaler's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 70.85. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.39.

It is also worth noting that ZS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ZS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.