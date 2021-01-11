Zscaler (ZS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Zscaler (ZS) closed at $198.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.66%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based information security provider had gained 9.8% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ZS as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.08, down 11.11% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $147.12 million, up 45.28% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $610.99 million. These totals would mark changes of +54.17% and +41.67%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ZS is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, ZS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 536.33. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.32.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

