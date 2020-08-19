Zscaler (ZS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zscaler (ZS) closed at $128.26, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.44% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.57%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based information security provider had gained 1.99% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ZS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 9, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, down 57.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $118.09 million, up 37.13% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ZS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ZS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, ZS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 463.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 34.81, so we one might conclude that ZS is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

