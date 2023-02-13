Zscaler (ZS) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zscaler (ZS) closed at $133.87, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based information security provider had gained 24.76% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Zscaler as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, up 123.08% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $363.8 million, up 42.35% from the year-ago period.

ZS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +79.71% and +39.74%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Zscaler. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.07% higher. Zscaler is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Zscaler is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 108.3. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.79.

Investors should also note that ZS has a PEG ratio of 2.26 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ZS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.