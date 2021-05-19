Zscaler (ZS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zscaler (ZS) closed at $164.81, marking a -1.02% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based information security provider had lost 10.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27% in that time.

ZS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 25, 2021. On that day, ZS is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $164.4 million, up 48.75% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $638.05 million. These totals would mark changes of +66.67% and +47.95%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZS should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ZS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ZS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 419.11. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.25.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

