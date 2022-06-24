Zscaler (ZS) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

After reaching an important support level, Zscaler (ZS) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. ZS surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

ZS could be on the verge of another rally after moving 14.5% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account ZS's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 8 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on ZS for more gains in the near future.

