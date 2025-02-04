Zscaler (ZS) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Zscaler (ZS) closed at $203.73, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

The cloud-based information security provider's stock has climbed by 5.98% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Zscaler in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.69, down 9.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $634.07 million, up 20.78% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.99 per share and a revenue of $2.64 billion, representing changes of -6.27% and +21.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Zscaler. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 34.4% increase. Right now, Zscaler possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Zscaler is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 66.92. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.1, so one might conclude that Zscaler is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that ZS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.69.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

