Zscaler (ZS) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Zscaler (ZS) was up +1.71% at $142.20. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.13%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based information security provider had gained 0.9% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 18.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.02%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Zscaler in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1, up 19.05% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $834.39 million, showing a 23.06% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.03 per share and a revenue of $3.31 billion, demonstrating changes of +22.87% and +23.95%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Zscaler. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.31% decrease. Zscaler is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Zscaler is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 34.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 34.72, so one might conclude that Zscaler is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It's also important to note that ZS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.37. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Security industry stood at 2.37 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.