Zscaler (ZS) Announces New Enhancements to Boost Cloud Security

Zscaler, Inc. ZS announced new offerings in partnership with ServiceNow NOW to enable improved transparency, access control and data security for stronger cloud data protection and security incident response.



These integrations will enhance customers’ digital transformation journey by completely controlling sensitive cloud-based data and delivering quick-threat detection and response.



The Zscaler Data Protection integrations will enable customers to enhance data protection on the Now Platform, including restricting remote and unmanaged devices by accessing ServiceNow’s platform and data.

Increasing requirement for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies is fueling demand for cybersecurity solutions. The COVID-19 pandemic further prompted the incidence of cyber onslaughts as businesses of all sizes are transitioning their operations to various online platforms.



The company’s efforts to strengthen its cloud security capabilities, amid the remote-working wave and digital transformations, are noteworthy. In December last year, it introduced Zscaler Cloud Protection, a portfolio of solutions that enhances protection for cloud workloads on any cloud platform.



Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange platform detects the most sophisticated attacks, ransomware, and other unethical movements in the cloud. Moreover, the company’s Edge cloud for policy enforcement, multi-tenancy, proxy for SSL or TLS inspection and zero-trust network access is well poised to gain adoption amid the thriving remote work culture.

