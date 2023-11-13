Zscaler (ZS) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Zscaler (ZS) closed the most recent trading day at $178.17, moving +1.79% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based information security provider had gained 3.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.42%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Zscaler in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 27, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.49, marking a 68.97% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $473.41 million, showing a 33.15% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.23 per share and a revenue of $2.06 billion, demonstrating changes of +24.58% and +27.44%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Zscaler. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Zscaler is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Zscaler has a Forward P/E ratio of 78.52 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.34, so one might conclude that Zscaler is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ZS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.94. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.94.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 91, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.