Zscaler (ZS) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Zscaler (ZS) ended the recent trading session at $136.04, demonstrating a +1.44% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.9%.

Shares of the cloud-based information security provider witnessed a loss of 2.29% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 21.92%, and the S&P 500's gain of 12.8%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Zscaler in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1, reflecting a 19.05% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $834.39 million, up 23.06% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.03 per share and revenue of $3.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.87% and +23.95%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Zscaler. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.31% decrease. Zscaler presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Zscaler is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.31. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 33.31 of its industry.

We can also see that ZS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Security was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.5 at yesterday's closing price.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 95, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ZS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.