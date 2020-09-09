Zscaler (ZS) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Cybersecurity stocks like Zscaler (ZS) — up 188% year to date — have been among the biggest market outperformers since the March lows. Amid the rapid global pandemic, there has been an increased demand for better security as companies have adopted a work-from-home mindset.

This shift in work-from-home has fueled a demand not only for more security for remotely-connected devices, but also a surge in virtual private networks — those that allow employees to connect to the office remotely. All of which bodes well for Zscaler, which has grown to become the biggest provider of cloud-based web security gateway on the market. But with the stock surging some 150% from the March low, it seems the market already assumes the potential.

Investors want to know whether they should buy the stock now or wait for a pullback? That answer will soon become clear when the company reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after Wednesday's closing bell. Worldwide cybersecurity spending is expected to surpass $150 billion by 2023 (up from $100 billion in 2019), according to research firm IDC. While this forecast suggests the addressable market is getting bigger, the question is, which company can seize more of this market opportunity?

Zscaler's cloud platform enables customers to route data traffic to external data centers where it houses its software tools. There are nonetheless concerns that competing products from the likes of CrowdStrike (CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Cisco (CSCO), among others, can impede Zscaler's revenue growth. For the stock to keep climbing, analysts on Wednesday will want to know how Zscaler plans to maintain its robust growth, particularly amid IT spending headwinds caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the three months that ended July, the San Jose, Calif.-based company is expected to earn 3 cents per share on revenue of $118.61 million. This compares to the previous quarter when earnings came to 7 cents per share on revenue of $86.11 million. For the full year, earnings of 21 cents per share would decline from 22 cents a year ago, while full-year revenue of $423.81 million would rise 40% year over year.

While security is poised to remain at the top of the priority list for most organizations, Wall Street will want evidence that the company can separate itself from its competitors, including how quickly it can expand its product portfolio to grow its customer base. To date, it has had no problems growing its customers, evidenced by its third-quarter report, which revealed a 40% rise in revenue and a 55% surge in bookings. Both figures beat consensus estimates. The company then cited an "immediate need" for security platforms.

Just as impressive, third-quarter deferred revenue rose 42% year over year to $300.8 million, topping estimates of $292.5 million. "The digital transformation that is driving our business is further accelerating, and we believe the Zscaler cloud security platform is best positioned to help our customers thrive no matter where their teams are working," said CEO Jay Chaudhry.

On Wednesday, investors will want to see whether these strong growth trends can continue. While the company is likely to report a modest beat-and-raise quarter, driven by the accelerating shift of work-from-home, Zscaler will have to deliver more than "modest" numbers to power the stock higher.

