Zscaler (ZS) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Cybersecurity specialist Zscaler (ZS) has grown to become the biggest provider of cloud-based web security gateways on the market. Still, investors will be closely watching the company’s guidance to determine how well-positioned it is to capitalize on cloud cybersecurity growth.

The company’s cloud platform enables customers to route data traffic to external data centers, where Zscaler houses its software tools. But the cybersecurity specialist has grown even more popular amid the pandemic. The current secular trend toward work-from-home (WFH) has accelerated the need for Zscaler’s services, placing Zscaler in the basket of companies that can weather the spending headwinds caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday.

Ahead of Thursday’s results, Rosenblatt Securities analysts Yun Kim upgraded Zscaler from Hold to Buy while increasing the price target from $58 to $75. Kim regarded Zscaler as the best-positioned security software company to benefit from the WFH trend. “In our view, ZS is the single best pure-play vendor to play this secular trend that represents the highest priority for most organizations,” Kim wrote in the note.

But with the stock surging some 70% from the March low, it seems the market already assumes Kim’s thesis. Expectations are high, which now raises a bear thesis. Aside from products from CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW), there are concerns that larger players such as Cisco (CSCO) can impede Zscaler’s revenue growth. To allay sales execution risks, analysts will want to know how the company plans to maintain its robust growth if IT projects are postponed or canceled.

In the three months that ended April, the San Jose, Calif.-based company is expected to earn 2 cents per share on revenue of $106.11 million. This compares to the previous quarter when earnings came to 5 cents per share on revenue of $79.13 million. For the full year, ending July, earnings of 15 cents per share would decline from 22 cents a year ago, while full-year revenue of $415.67 million would rise 37.3% year over year.

According to research firm IDC, while worldwide cybersecurity spending is expected to surpass $150 billion by 2023 (up from $100 billion in 2019), but the question is, which company can seize more of this market opportunity? This is what Zscaler must answer on Thursday, among others, including how quickly it can expand its product portfolio to strengthen its competitive position to grow its customer base. So far, the company has shown no issues with the department.

In the fiscal second quarter, revenue grew 36% year-over-year to $101.3 million, beating consensus estimates by $2.5 million. Q2 adjusted EPS came was 9 cents per share, beating Street estimates by 6 cents. Calculated billings were also rose impressive, rising 18% year over year to $135 million, while deferred revenue increased 36% to $280 million. On Thursday, investors will want to see whether these strong trends can continue.

While the company is likely to deliver a modest beat-and-raise quarter, driven by the WFH phenomenon, will “modest” be enough to fuel Zscaler stock in the near term? The company is, without a doubt, well-positioned to capitalize on cloud cybersecurity growth, but its guidance will need to imply that level of confidence for the stock to work.

