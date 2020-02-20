Zscaler (ZS) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Cybersecurity specialist Zscaler (ZS) has grown to become the biggest provider of cloud-based web security gateways on the market. The company’s cloud platform enables customers to route data traffic to external data centers where Zscaler houses its software tools.

But Zscaler stock has fallen 21% over the past six months due to fears of increased competition. The company is set to report second quarter 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Aside from products from CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW), there’s concern that larger players such as Cisco (CSCO) and Fortinet (FTNT) can impede Zscaler's revenue growth. That said, the market is growing, which expands the pie for all of the players.

Worldwide spending on cybersecurity topped $100 billion in 2019, up almost 10% from 2018, according to IDC, which forecasts that figure to surpass $150 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate of around 9% during that span. The question is, which company can seize more of this market opportunity? This is what Zscaler must answer on Thursday, among other questions, including how quickly it can expanded its product portfolio to strengthen its competitive position to grow it customer base.

In the three months that ended January, the San Jose, Calif.-based company is expected to earn 3 cents per share on revenue of $98.97 million. This compares to the previous quarter when earnings came to 3 cents per share on revenue of $93.59 million. For the full year, ending July, earnings of 15 cents per share would declined from 22 cents a year ago, while full-year revenue of $410.38 million would rise 35.5% year over year.

Customers who are migrating their data towards the cloud not only require greater processing power and real-time updates, but they demand better protection. These characteristics are driving demand for products like Zscaler’s software tools, including Zscaler’s ability to handle internet traffic and block any unnecessary interference on Office 365 which enabled to become a certified partner in the Microsoft’s (MSFT) Networking Partner Program (NPP) — the first cloud security provider with the distinction.

Its quarterly results on Thursday will be the first reporting period to include effects of the NPP program. Will the stock react favorably? In Q1 the shares fell about 6% despite a top and bottom line beat, including a 48% surge in revenue. Calculated billings also rose impressively by 48%, while deferred revenue increased 49% to $246 million. Though investors will want the company to build on these numbers, these are tough comparisons to live up to.

What’s more, with given IDC’s projected three-year cybersecurity growth forecasts, analysts will want to see whether Zscaler management issues upside guidance. Analysts at Needham, which has a Strong Buy rating on the stock with a $89 target (40% upside) expects a “modest beat-and-raise quarter.” While Zscaler’s cloud application is well-positioned to capitalize on cybersecurity growth, investors may not settle for “modest” guidance evidenced by the stock’s 21% decline over the past six months.

