Zscaler (ZS) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Worldwide spending on cybersecurity is expected to reach $103.1 billion in 2019, up 9.4% from 2018, according to IDC. A large chunk of that spending is going towards the cloud, particularly as more data moves away from on-premise towards cloud-based 24/7 and 365 access.

These trends bode well for cybersecurity specialist Zscaler (ZS), which is set to report first quarter 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. Zscaler has grown to become the biggest provider of cloud-based web security gateway on the market. The company’s cloud platform enables customers to route data traffic to external data centers where Zscaler houses its software tools. But the company has seen its stock fall back to earth after the shares doubled a year ago.

While the shares are still up 33% year to date, the stock has sold, losing 26% in the past six months, since reaching an intraday all-time high of $89.54 set on July 26. Investors have grown concerned over increased competition from the likes of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and the extent to which Zscaler's sales channels can continue to drive top-line growth. On Tuesday, not only does Zscaler need to offer bullish guidance, it needs to outline ways it will secure market share from growing competition.

In the three months that ended October, the San Jose, Calif.-based company is expected to earn 1 cent per share on revenue of $89.79 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 1 cent per share on revenue of $63.3 million. For the full year, ending July 2020, earnings of 15 cents per share would declined from 22 cents a year ago, while full-year revenue of $402.96 million would rise 33% year over year.

Estimates suggests the cloud security market can grow to $1 trillion over the next five years. Customers who are migrating their data towards the cloud not only require greater processing power and real-time updates, but they demand better protection. These characteristics are driving demand for products like Zscaler’s software tools. In the fourth quarter, not only did the company beat on both the top and bottom lines, revenue surged 56% year-over-year to $86.1 million.

Calculated billings rose impressively by 32%, while deferred revenue increased 53% to $251.2 million. On Tuesday investors will want to see whether Zscaler can improve on these numbers and issue upside guidance to reflect it can grow share amid the burgeoning cybersecurity market. Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Daniel Bartus, who recently upgraded Zscaler to Buy from Neutral, believes Zscaler is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth.

Citing trends like software-defined networking, adoption of cloud applications, and consolidation of security functions, Bartus contends Zscaler is “poised for sustainable high growth and outperformance.” Zscaler’s cloud platform enables customers to route data traffic to external data centers. Bartus price target of $68, raised from $65, calls for potential premiums of more than 30% from current levels. In other words, investors who have waited for a better entry price have their chance.

