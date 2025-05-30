Zscaler Unusual Options Activity For May 30

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Zscaler.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $32,000, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $813,904.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $185.0 and $300.0 for Zscaler, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zscaler's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zscaler's whale trades within a strike price range from $185.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Zscaler Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $8.35 $8.3 $8.35 $270.00 $167.7K 316 406 ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $8.2 $7.2 $8.25 $270.00 $165.0K 316 606 ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/13/25 $19.15 $17.95 $19.15 $250.00 $68.9K 237 66 ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/06/25 $16.0 $15.05 $16.0 $255.00 $56.0K 1.2K 117 ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/06/25 $16.0 $15.35 $16.0 $255.00 $56.0K 1.2K 72

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

Current Position of Zscaler

Trading volume stands at 1,262,990, with ZS's price up by 7.21%, positioned at $269.2.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 95 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Zscaler

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $274.0.

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $275. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for Zscaler, targeting a price of $250. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $315. * An analyst from Stephens & Co. has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $255. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Zscaler, targeting a price of $275.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Zscaler options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for ZS

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive May 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform

