Zscaler Unusual Options Activity For August 29

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ZS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Zscaler. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $96,752, and 6 are calls, amounting to $296,168.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $177.5 and $290.0 for Zscaler, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zscaler options trades today is 542.78 with a total volume of 384.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zscaler's big money trades within a strike price range of $177.5 to $290.0 over the last 30 days.

Zscaler Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $10.0 $9.8 $10.0 $207.50 $96.0K 205 100 ZS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $16.35 $15.65 $15.95 $195.00 $47.8K 1.1K 3 ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.99 $2.84 $2.99 $290.00 $45.4K 358 152 ZS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $40.7 $39.45 $40.0 $190.00 $40.0K 55 10 ZS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $20.0 $19.65 $19.65 $200.00 $39.3K 250 20

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Zscaler, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Zscaler Trading volume stands at 608,492, with ZS's price up by 2.6%, positioned at $199.02. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 5 days. What The Experts Say On Zscaler

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $215.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Zscaler, maintaining a target price of $215. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $200. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Zscaler with a target price of $230.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

