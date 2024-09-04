News & Insights

Markets
ZS

Zscaler Stock Tanks 17% On Weak Outlook

September 04, 2024 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) tanked over 17% on Wednesday morning after reporting its fourth-quarter results and issuing a weak outlook for the first quarter and full year 2025.

ZS is currently trading at $158.66, down $34.53 or 17.87%, on the Nasdaq. The stock opened its trading at $158.47 after closing Tuesday at $193.19. The stock has traded between $146.59 and $259.61 in the past 52-week period.

Revenues for the quarter increased 30% to $592.9 million. Fourth-quarter loss was $14.9 million or $0.10 per share, compared to $30.7 million or $0.21 per share last year. Adjusted income was $140.6 million or $0.88 per share, compared to $100.9 million or $0.64 per share last year.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects revenues of $604 million to $606 million and adjusted earnings of about $0.62 to $0.63 per share. Analysts expects earnings of $0.73 per share and revenues of $602.77 million.

For the full year fiscal 2025, the company expects revenues of about $2.60 billion to $2.62 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.81 to $2.87 per share. Analysts expects earnings of $3.33 per share and revenues of $2.62 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.