News & Insights

Stocks

Zscaler reports Q1 EPS 77c, consensus 63c

December 02, 2024 — 04:10 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q1 revenue $627.96M, consensus $605.55M. “Growing customer engagements and strong sales execution drove a solid Q1 with all metrics exceeding our guidance. The combination of Zero Trust and AI is creating exciting new opportunities, which we are well positioned to capture with our large and expanding platform,” said Jay Chaudhry, chairman and CEO of Zscaler (ZS). “With our customer obsession, the world’s largest cybersecurity cloud, and an upleveled go-to-market machine, we are driving strong growth.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ZS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.