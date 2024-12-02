Zscaler reports Q1 EPS 77c, consensus 63c

Reports Q1 revenue $627.96M, consensus $605.55M. “Growing customer engagements and strong sales execution drove a solid Q1 with all metrics exceeding our guidance. The combination of Zero Trust and AI is creating exciting new opportunities, which we are well positioned to capture with our large and expanding platform,” said Jay Chaudhry, chairman and CEO of Zscaler (ZS). “With our customer obsession, the world’s largest cybersecurity cloud, and an upleveled go-to-market machine, we are driving strong growth.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ZS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.