Zscaler Q1 Earnings Beat, Stock Dips 8% on Slowing Sales Growth

Zscaler ZS reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of 77 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.2%. Moreover, the bottom line experienced a significant 40% rise driven by higher revenues and efficient cost management.



Zscaler’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 2.9%.



Zscaler’s first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $628 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.7% and exceeded management’s guidance of $604-$606 million. The top line grew 26.4% year over year, demonstrating the company’s strong market position, fueled by heightened customer commitments to the Zero Trust Exchange platform and a growing demand for its artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions.



Despite a stronger-than-expected first-quarter performance, shares of Zscaler plunged 8.4% during Monday’s extended trading session as investors seem to be cautious about its prospects amid decelerating sales growth.



While first-quarter revenue growth of 26.4% might seem impressive at first glance, it’s a noticeable drop from the 40%-plus growth rates Zscaler delivered in previous years. The company’s guidance for the second quarter and fiscal 2025 is not encouraging as well. Its revenue guidance for both periods depict a year-over-year improvement of approximately 21%, signifying a continued deceleration.



This could further weigh on Zscaler’s stock, which has already fallen 5.9% year to date, significantly underperforming the Zacks Internet - Services industry’s growth of 22.2%.

Zscaler’s Q1 Top-Line Details

During the first quarter, Zscaler’s calculated billings increased 13% year over year to $516.7 million.



Region-wise, the Americas accounted for 54% of revenues, while the EMEA contributed 30%. The Asia Pacific and Japan made up the remaining 16%.



In the fiscal first quarter, ZS added multiple large customers across all its offerings, including ZIA, ZPA and ZDX. Its net 12-month trailing dollar-based retention rate was 114%, driven by strong upsells.



Remaining Performance Obligations (“RPO”), representing Zscaler’s committed non-cancelable future revenues, were $4.41 billion as of Oct. 31, which increased 26% year over year. The current RPO is approximately 49% of the total RPO.



At the end of the quarter, the company had 585 customers with $1 million or higher annualized recurring revenues (ARR). The company added more than 65 customers during the quarter, with $5 million or more in ARR. Zscaler’s customer count for ARR of more than $100,000 reached 3,165 at the end of the first quarter.

Zscaler’s Operating Details

The non-GAAP gross profit increased 26.2% year over year to $506 million. The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 10 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 80.6%.



Total non-GAAP operating expenses, accounting for 68.8% of revenues, increased 19% year over year to $372 million.



The non-GAAP operating income was $134.1 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $89.7 million. The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 330 bps year over year to 21%

Zscaler’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct. 31, 2024, Zscaler had $2.71 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments compared with $2.41 billion as of July 31, 2024.



The company generated operating and free cash flows of $331.3 million and $291.9 million, respectively, during the first quarter. ZS generated operating and free cash flows of $260.8 million and $224.7 million, respectively, in the year-ago quarter.

Zscaler Updates Guidance for FY25

Zscaler revised its outlook for fiscal 2025. The company forecasts revenues in the range of $2.623-$2.643 billion, up from the previous guidance of $2.60 billion to $2.62 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.61 billion, suggesting growth of 20.6% from fiscal 2024.



Calculated billings are now expected in the range of $3.124-$3.149 billion, up from the previous guidance of $3.110 billion to $3.135 billion.



Non-GAAP earnings per share for fiscal 2025 are expected in the band of $2.94-$2.99 compared with the previous guidance range of $2.81-$2.87. The consensus mark for fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.87 per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 60 days.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Zscaler projects revenues between $633 million and $635 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $631.5 million, implying growth of 20.3% year over year.



Non-GAAP earnings per share are projected between 68 cents and 69 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 68 cents, which has remained unchanged over the past 60 days.

