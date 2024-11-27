Zscaler price target raised to $238 from $205 at BTIG

BTIG analyst Gray Powell raised the firm’s price target on Zscaler (ZS) to $238 from $205 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm’s fieldwork with ten contacts in the security space down ticked relative to last quarter, with insights on near-term trends mixed but skewed more cautious, mainly on large deal delay commentary and residual headwinds related to sales turnover earlier this year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Partners continue to see a stable competitive environment in large enterprise secure service edge deals and generally view Zscaler as a mid 20’s grower for the next year, which is positive, BTIG says.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.