Zscaler price target raised to $238 from $205 at BTIG

BTIG analyst Gray Powell raised the firm’s price target on Zscaler (ZS) to $238 from $205 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm’s fieldwork with ten contacts in the security space down ticked relative to last quarter, with insights on near-term trends mixed but skewed more cautious, mainly on large deal delay commentary and residual headwinds related to sales turnover earlier this year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Partners continue to see a stable competitive environment in large enterprise secure service edge deals and generally view Zscaler as a mid 20’s grower for the next year, which is positive, BTIG says.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.