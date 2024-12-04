News & Insights

Stocks

Zscaler price target raised to $235 from $230 at Citi

December 04, 2024 — 06:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Zscaler (ZS) to $235 from $230 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the fiscal Q1 report. The company reported a billings beat, bookings growth reacceleration, and strong upside on profitability, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm believes the results are unlikely settle the debate on shares as bears emphasize “still-back-end weighted sales execution risk” and the implied Q2 billings below consensus.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.