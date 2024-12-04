Zscaler price target raised to $235 from $230 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Zscaler (ZS) to $235 from $230 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the fiscal Q1 report. The company reported a billings beat, bookings growth reacceleration, and strong upside on profitability, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm believes the results are unlikely settle the debate on shares as bears emphasize “still-back-end weighted sales execution risk” and the implied Q2 billings below consensus.
