Zscaler price target raised to $225 from $210 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna raised the firm’s price target on Zscaler (ZS) to $225 from $210 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said they reported a solid F1Q25 and flowed the beat through for the annual guide. Susquehanna continues to view the company as a market leader in SSE and SASE, as well as the pioneer in ZTNA.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ZS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.