Zscaler price target raised to $225 from $210 at Susquehanna

December 03, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Susquehanna raised the firm’s price target on Zscaler (ZS) to $225 from $210 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said they reported a solid F1Q25 and flowed the beat through for the annual guide. Susquehanna continues to view the company as a market leader in SSE and SASE, as well as the pioneer in ZTNA.

