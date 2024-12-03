Zscaler price target raised to $225 from $210 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna raised the firm’s price target on Zscaler (ZS) to $225 from $210 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said they reported a solid F1Q25 and flowed the beat through for the annual guide. Susquehanna continues to view the company as a market leader in SSE and SASE, as well as the pioneer in ZTNA.
