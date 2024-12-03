Zscaler price target raised to $215 from $195 at BofA

BofA analyst Tal Liani raised the firm’s price target on Zscaler (ZS) to $215 from $195 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after the company reported “healthy” Q1 results, including Q1 billings and revenue growth of 13% and 26%, respectively, topping Street estimates. The “strong quarter” is driving the firm’s estimates up, but it believes increased competition, risks to estimates and execution risks around new initiatives could limit the stock performance, leaving it at Neutral.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.