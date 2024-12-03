News & Insights

Zscaler price target raised to $205 from $195 at Scotiabank

December 03, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Zscaler (ZS) to $205 from $195 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. While the company is a “tough story to love” right now, the firm continues to believe in its medium-term thesis, that Zscaler is a leader in SASE, the analyst tells investors.

