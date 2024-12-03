Zscaler price target raised to $205 from $195 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Zscaler (ZS) to $205 from $195 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. While the company is a “tough story to love” right now, the firm continues to believe in its medium-term thesis, that Zscaler is a leader in SASE, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ZS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.