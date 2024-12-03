News & Insights

Stocks

Zscaler price target lowered to $240 from $270 at JMP Securities

December 03, 2024 — 06:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JMP Securities lowered the firm’s price target on Zscaler (ZS) to $240 from $270 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Zscaler reported healthy Q1 results across all guided metrics, supported by what Chairman and CEO Jay Chaudhry characterized as a “growing interest in our AI solutions,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. In addition, guidance for fiscal 2025 was in line to slightly ahead of consensus across all guidance metrics and new disclosures support management’s confidence in billings acceleration in the second half of 2025, the firm says.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.