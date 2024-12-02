Zscaler options imply 9.0% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Zscaler (ZS) is 4.4x normal with calls leading puts 7:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 9.0%, or $18.85, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 8.9%.
