Zscaler Launches Asset Exposure Management to Enhance Cyber Asset Risk Oversight

Zscaler introduces Asset Exposure Management to enhance organizations' cyber asset risk management and visibility into security gaps.

Zscaler, Inc. has launched Zscaler Asset Exposure Management, a new solution aimed at improving how organizations handle cyber asset risk, also known as Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM). This solution is part of Zscaler's Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) offerings and aims to provide an accurate inventory of assets while identifying security gaps to reduce cyber risks. Many organizations face challenges in tracking assets, often relying on spreadsheets, which complicates risk assessment and remediation efforts—especially in regulated industries. Zscaler’s platform aggregates data from various sources, including its own extensive security transactions, to enhance asset visibility and streamline risk management. The solution enables organizations to create comprehensive asset inventories, identify security coverage gaps, improve data accuracy, and automate risk mitigation processes. Feedback from clients indicates significant time savings and enhanced efficiency following implementation.

Potential Positives

Zscaler introduced a new solution, Zscaler Asset Exposure Management, aimed at improving how organizations manage their cyber asset risks, which positions the company as a leader in Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM).

The solution leverages Zscaler's existing data fabric and processes over 500 billion security transactions daily, providing customers with a unique advantage in identifying and managing asset risks.

By addressing significant challenges in accurately inventorying assets, the new offering has the potential to save customers hundreds of hours of manual work, enhancing efficiency and reducing operational burdens.

The integration of data from multiple sources, including third-party telemetry, allows for improved visibility and insights into asset security, promoting better decision-making for customers.

Potential Negatives

Emphasis on the labor-intensive nature of managing security stacks suggests a weakness in existing tools and processes, potentially reflecting negatively on the company's previous offerings.

Forward-looking statements indicate uncertainty about the successful implementation and deployment of the new solution, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's capability to meet customer expectations.

The reference to potential material differences between expected and actual results highlights the inherent risks in the company's projections, creating a cautionary tone that may impact stakeholder confidence.

FAQ

What is Zscaler Asset Exposure Management?

Zscaler Asset Exposure Management is a solution for managing asset risk and enhancing security visibility and compliance.

How does Zscaler's new solution improve asset inventory?

The solution aggregates and deduplicates data from multiple sources, providing a comprehensive and accurate asset inventory.

What industries benefit from Zscaler Asset Exposure Management?

This solution is particularly beneficial for regulated industries like healthcare and financial services where non-compliance poses significant risks.

How does Zscaler handle data accuracy?

Zscaler improves data hygiene by automatically updating Configuration Management Databases and resolving discrepancies across systems.

What makes Zscaler's platform unique in cybersecurity?

The platform processes over 500 billion security transactions daily, offering unmatched insights into asset risks and vulnerabilities.

$ZS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$ZS Insider Trading Activity

$ZS insiders have traded $ZS stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REMO CANESSA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 22,825 shares for an estimated $4,094,969 .

. ROBERT SCHLOSSMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 18,895 shares for an estimated $3,402,375 .

. MICHAEL J. RICH (CRO and President of WW Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,592 shares for an estimated $1,581,378 .

. ANDREW WILLIAM FRASER BROWN sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,392,830

SYAM NAIR (CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,336 shares for an estimated $1,363,433 .

. JAGTAR SINGH CHAUDHRY (CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,715 shares for an estimated $1,062,004.

$ZS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 381 institutional investors add shares of $ZS stock to their portfolio, and 395 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Zscaler, Inc.





(NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced the introduction of Zscaler Asset Exposure Management, designed to advance how organizations manage their asset risk, commonly referred to as Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM). Serving as a critical foundation for Zscaler's broader Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) offerings, this innovative solution consolidates and correlates data from a vast array of sources to deliver to organizations a precise inventory of assets and visibility into their security gaps to mitigate cyber risk.





Organizations often struggle to maintain an accurate inventory of their assets. As a result, IT and security teams resort to spending hours using spreadsheets to track assets, making it difficult to assess the risks these assets pose and to prioritize remediation efforts. This issue is particularly pressing in regulated industries, such as healthcare and financial services, where non-compliance can result in significant fines.





Built on Zscaler's powerful Data Fabric for Security, Zscaler Asset Exposure Management integrates and correlates data from hundreds of sources, including Zscaler’s cloud security platform providing organizations with a comprehensive and accurate inventory of their assets and their risk. Zscaler's Zero Trust Exchange platform processes over 500 billion security transactions daily, offering a comprehensive view of customer assets and associated risks. With more than 50 million devices using Zscaler agents to collect and share telemetry, the platform provides in-depth visibility into assets operating in branches and factories through the Zero Trust Branch solution. Additionally, it delivers insights into workloads in multi-cloud environments via the Zero Trust Cloud solution. This breadth of data delivers more effective security outcomes.





Zscaler Asset Exposure Management offers comprehensive asset risk management, enabling organizations to:









Create an Accurate Asset Inventory



: Aggregate and deduplicate data from multiple sources to provide a comprehensive view of assets and their associated software stacks.



: Aggregate and deduplicate data from multiple sources to provide a comprehensive view of assets and their associated software stacks.





Identify Coverage Gaps



: Detect assets lacking essential security measures, such as missing Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions or outdated software versions.



: Detect assets lacking essential security measures, such as missing Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions or outdated software versions.





Enhance Data Accuracy



: Improve data hygiene by automatically updating Configuration Management Databases (CMDB) and resolving data discrepancies across systems.



: Improve data hygiene by automatically updating Configuration Management Databases (CMDB) and resolving data discrepancies across systems.





Mitigate Risks



: Trigger automated remediation workflows and policy adjustments to restrict access for users associated with risky assets, thereby immediately lowering enterprise risk.







Together with Zscaler Risk360 and Unified Vulnerability Management, this new CAASM offering provides customers with a comprehensive solution for more effective exposure management.





“Managing the security stack on our endpoints has been a labor-intensive task for our team,” said Mike Melo, CISO of LifeLabs. “Previous CAASM tools lacked the policy management features we needed to pinpoint risky or non-compliant assets. With this new software, we expect to save hundreds of hours of manual work, and because it’s built on the Zscaler Data Fabric for Security, which is already serving our exposure management program, we’ll see value in just a week, with no extra effort required.”





“Companies have struggled for decades with the fundamental question of how many assets they actually have and what risk they pose to the business," said Adam Geller, Chief Product Officer, Zscaler. “The unmatched data set of 500 billion daily transactions from the Zscaler platform, combined with data from third-party sources, provides our customers with a unique advantage in identifying asset risk. By aggregating and synthesizing this data for additional context, we deliver more complete insights and empower our customers to make better decisions.”









“Zscaler is integrating its own unique telemetry alongside the data aggregated from third-party sources,” said Michelle Abraham, senior research director, Security and Trust at IDC. “The Data Fabric for Security’s ability to synthesize, normalize, and enrich this data brings depth to asset visibility and security insights providing Zscaler with a foundational product for improving organizational cyber hygiene.”





To learn more about Zscaler Asset Exposure Management, please visit





zscaler.com/ctemlaunch





.











About Zscaler







Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.







Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at









https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks









are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include the expected benefits of the new Zscaler Asset Exposure Management solution to Zscaler’s customers. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including those factors related to our ability to successfully implement and deploy the Zscaler Asset Exposure Management solution across platforms and to improve efficiency and cost savings for our customers. Additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 5, 2024, which is available on our website at ir.zscaler.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to Zscaler as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and Zscaler will not necessarily update the information, even if new information becomes available in the future.







Media Contact:







Zscaler PR





Nick Gonzalez







press@zscaler.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.