Zscaler Launches AI-Powered Zscaler Cellular to Enhance Zero Trust Security for IoT and OT Devices

Zscaler launches Cellular, a Zero Trust solution for IoT and OT devices, enhancing security and connectivity using cellular networks.

Quiver AI Summary

Zscaler, Inc. has launched Zscaler Cellular, an AI-powered extension of its Zero Trust Exchange platform designed to secure IoT and OT devices using only a cellular SIM card, eliminating the need for additional software or VPNs. This innovation provides resilient global connectivity by allowing devices to securely connect to any cellular network while isolating each device to minimize the attack surface. With this new solution, enterprises can effectively secure their distributed and mobile devices without relying on traditional firewall and VPN security models, which often leave systems exposed to cyber threats. Zscaler’s partnerships with telecommunications companies enhance its capabilities, ensuring scalable security across cellular networks. Zscaler Cellular is set to be available globally in August 2025 and is already being utilized by organizations like Sandvik and Maverick Transportation.

Potential Positives

Zscaler has launched Zscaler Cellular, enhancing its AI-powered Zero Trust Exchange platform and enabling secure communication for IoT and OT devices without the need for additional software or VPNs.

The introduction of Zscaler Cellular addresses significant security challenges by isolating devices on their own private networks, effectively reducing attack surfaces and enhancing overall security.

Zscaler's partnerships with leading telecommunications companies enhance the scalability and security of cellular-connected devices, providing organizations with managed security services tailored for distributed environments.

Leading organizations like Sandvik and Maverick Transportation are already utilizing Zscaler Cellular, showcasing the solution's effectiveness and market acceptance ahead of its global availability in August 2025.

Potential Negatives

Potential concerns regarding the reliance on telecommunications partners for security solutions, which may introduce vulnerabilities outside of Zscaler's direct control.

The press release highlights the inadequacies of traditional security models, which may raise questions about the security of existing customer deployments that utilize those older systems.

The ambiguity in specific customer successes, as it mentions organizations "including" Sandvik and Maverick Transportation but does not provide extensive details on others, potentially signaling a limited initial adoption.

FAQ

What is Zscaler Cellular?

Zscaler Cellular is an innovative solution enabling Zero Trust communication for IoT and OT devices using a cellular SIM card.

How does Zscaler Cellular enhance IoT security?

It isolates each device on a private island, minimizing the attack surface and securely routing connections through the Zscaler platform.

When will Zscaler Cellular be available?

Zscaler Cellular will be available globally starting in August 2025.

Which organizations are currently using Zscaler Cellular?

Leading organizations such as Sandvik and Maverick Transportation are among the first to adopt Zscaler Cellular.

How does Zscaler Cellular differ from traditional security models?

Unlike traditional methods, Zscaler Cellular eliminates the need for software agents or VPNs, providing simplified and scalable security.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ZS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ZS Insider Trading Activity

$ZS insiders have traded $ZS stock on the open market 61 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 61 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AJAY MANGAL has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 310,480 shares for an estimated $74,334,707 .

. CHARLES H GIANCARLO has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 67,824 shares for an estimated $20,416,445 .

. SYAM NAIR (CTO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,364 shares for an estimated $9,138,732 .

. ANDREW WILLIAM FRASER BROWN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,333 shares for an estimated $8,093,118 .

. ROBERT SCHLOSSMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 21,617 shares for an estimated $5,683,048 .

. MICHAEL J. RICH (CRO and President of WW Sales) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,853 shares for an estimated $5,039,983 .

. ADAM GELLER (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,671 shares for an estimated $2,037,037 .

. JAGTAR SINGH CHAUDHRY (CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,004 shares for an estimated $1,294,407 .

. RAJ JUDGE (EVP, Corp. Strategy & Ventures) sold 2,957 shares for an estimated $898,047

REMO CANESSA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,721 shares for an estimated $741,019

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ZS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of $ZS stock to their portfolio, and 303 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ZS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZS in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/13/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ZS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ZS forecast page.

$ZS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZS recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $ZS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $246.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kingsley Crane from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $305.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Taz Koujalgi from Roth Capital set a target price of $215.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $207.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $242.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $233.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $260.0 on 03/06/2025

Full Release



SAN JOSE, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Zscaler, Inc.





(NASDAQ:ZS), the leader in cloud security, today extends the AI-powered Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform with the launch of Zscaler Cellular. This easy to install innovation enables Zero Trust communication for IoT and OT devices using only a cellular SIM card—eliminating the need for additional software or ineffective VPN connections. Zscaler Cellular delivers resilient connectivity by ensuring IoT/OT devices automatically connect to any cellular network globally, while providing zero attack surface by isolating each device on its own private island, with all connections securely routed through the Zscaler platform.





“Zscaler pioneered Zero Trust architecture; first with the introduction of Zero Trust for Users, then with Zero Trust for Cloud, followed by Zero Trust for Branch,” said Nathan Howe, Group VP of Emerging Technologies at Zscaler. “With the introduction of Zscaler Cellular, we have extended the power of the Zero Trust Exchange to IoT and OT devices with an easy ‘install and go’ SIM card that securely connects to any cellular network. This innovative solution provides customers with resilient connectivity, isolates each device to remove the attack surface, and ensures all inbound and outbound connections are protected through the Zero Trust Exchange.”





As enterprises rapidly deploy IoT/OT devices across diverse environments, traditional firewall and VPN-based security models fail to meet the demands of today’s mobile and distributed organizations, leaving devices exposed to cyber threats. Legacy approaches rely on costly infrastructure that cannot scale and cellular networks by themselves aren’t designed to enforce Zero Trust principals resulting in security blind spots and expanding attack surfaces.





“Zscaler Cellular solved our long-standing challenge: how to effectively secure the IoT and mobile devices that we deploy at clients’ and customers’ properties,” said Brian Shelby, Director of IT Infrastructure and Cybersecurity at Maverick Transportation. “We need to operate these tablets, time-tracking devices, and more on sites where we have no control over the networking options provided or the operating environment, and without adding software agents or using remote access VPNs. The solution allowed us to create device-bound authentication through Zscaler. This became our test case, and after equipping kiosks with Zscaler Cellular, our Zero Trust policies are enforced through the Zscaler Cellular Edge. The lines are gone, the employee experience is better, our business is still protected, and we don’t need a software agent or VPN on the device.”







Partnering with Telcos to Build a Foundation for Zero Trust Security at Scale







Zscaler partners with leading telecommunications companies to bring advanced Zero Trust security to cellular-connected devices. By leveraging the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform with telecom infrastructure, Zscaler Cellular delivers secure, scalable, and seamless connectivity for IoT and OT devices. Through solutions like Zscaler Cellular and Zscaler Cellular Edge, and collaborations with providers such as Stacuity and BT, enterprises gain managed security services that address the unique challenges of securing distributed, cellular-connected environments. These partnerships ensure organizations can extend Zero Trust principles across global cellular networks, reducing risks and enabling secure digital transformation at scale.





“Zscaler Cellular represents a significant advancement in IoT and mobile security,” said Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst, ZK Research. “By leveraging Zero Trust with cellular networks, Zscaler helps eliminate longstanding visibility and control gaps that have plagued enterprises for years. It’s the first solution I’ve seen that brings cloud-scale security to every connected device—with the simplicity of activating a SIM.”







Availability







Zscaler Cellular is available globally in August 2025. The solution is already in use by leading organizations including Sandvik and Maverick Transportation, with additional customers to be announced.







Read the blog by Maverick Transportation:









Maverick Transportation Puts Zero Trust Cellular in High Gear













About Zscaler







Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.







Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at









https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks









are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.









Media Contact:







Nick Gonzalez









press@zscaler.com











Investor Relations Contact:







Ashwin Kesireddy









ir@zscaler.com







