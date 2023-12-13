Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Zscaler (ZS)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 12.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $211.59 in the previous session. Zscaler has gained 88.4% since the start of the year compared to the 48.7% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 51.3% return for the Zacks Internet - Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 27, 2023, Zscaler reported EPS of $0.67 versus consensus estimate of $0.49.

For the current fiscal year, Zscaler is expected to post earnings of $2.45 per share on $2.06 billion in revenues. This represents a 36.87% change in EPS on a 27.23% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.95 per share on $2.57 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 20.27% and 25.09%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Zscaler may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Zscaler has a Value Score of F. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 86X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 25.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 5X versus its peer group's average of 8X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.32. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Zscaler currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Zscaler fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Zscaler shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does ZS Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ZS have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM). HSTM has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of D.

Earnings were strong last quarter. HealthStream, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 62.50%, and for the current fiscal year, HSTM is expected to post earnings of $0.45 per share on revenue of $280.32 million.

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. have gained 1.8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 61.01X and a P/CF of 13.13X.

The Internet - Services industry is in the top 27% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ZS and HSTM, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

