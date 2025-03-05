Zscaler, Inc. Reports 23% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth in Second Quarter Fiscal 2025

Zscaler reports Q2 fiscal 2025 revenue growth of 23%, with reduced GAAP net loss and increased non-GAAP net income.

Zscaler, Inc. reported strong financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending January 31, 2025, with revenue increasing by 23% year-over-year to $647.9 million and calculated billings growing 18% to $742.7 million. The company achieved a notable reduction in its GAAP net loss to $7.7 million from $28.5 million the previous year, while non-GAAP net income rose to $127.1 million, up from $99.4 million in the same quarter last year. Zscaler continues to lead the market in Zero Trust security solutions, driven by increasing demand for its platform, especially in the context of AI integration. The company also announced significant innovations, including its first Zero Trust Segmentation solution for branches and cloud environments. For the upcoming third quarter, Zscaler anticipates revenue in the range of $665 million to $667 million, reinforcing its positive financial outlook amidst robust market growth.

Potential Positives

Revenue increased by 23% year-over-year, reaching $647.9 million, indicating substantial growth in demand for the company's cloud security solutions.

Non-GAAP net income rose to $127.1 million, compared to $99.4 million in the same period last year, showcasing improved profitability and operational efficiency.

Deferred revenue increased by 25% year-over-year to $1,878.5 million, reflecting strong customer commitment and future revenue expectations.

The company successfully introduced the first Zero Trust Segmentation solution for branches and cloud environments, enhancing its product offerings and positioning as a leader in the evolving security landscape.

Potential Negatives

Despite a year-over-year revenue growth of 23%, the company still reported a GAAP net loss of $7.7 million, indicating ongoing profitability challenges.

The GAAP loss from operations was $40.1 million, which, while lower than the previous year, still represents a negative operational performance and a significant portion of revenue (6%).

Management's discussion around potential changes to the non-GAAP tax rate and how this reflects business performance introduces uncertainty in future financial reporting and could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What are Zscaler's revenue growth figures for Q2 2025?

Zscaler reported a 23% year-over-year revenue growth, totaling $647.9 million in Q2 2025.

How did Zscaler's net loss compare year-over-year?

Zscaler's GAAP net loss was $7.7 million, significantly improved from a net loss of $28.5 million in Q2 2024.

What innovations did Zscaler introduce this quarter?

Zscaler launched the industry's first Zero Trust Segmentation solution for branches and enhanced offerings integrated with RISE with SAP.

What are the projected revenue figures for Zscaler's Q3 2025?

Zscaler expects revenue between $665 million and $667 million for Q3 of fiscal 2025.

Who is Zscaler's new EVP of AI Innovations?

Phil Tee has been appointed as the new EVP of AI Innovations at Zscaler.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





Second

















Revenue grows 23% year-over-year to $647.9 million





Revenue grows 23% year-over-year to $647.9 million





Calculated billings grows 18% year-over-year to $742.7 million





Calculated billings grows 18% year-over-year to $742.7 million





Deferred revenue grows 25%





year-over-year to $1,878.5 million





Deferred revenue grows 25% year-over-year to $1,878.5 million





GAAP net loss of $7.7 million compared to GAAP net loss of $28.5 million on a year-over-year basis





GAAP net loss of $7.7 million compared to GAAP net loss of $28.5 million on a year-over-year basis





Non-GAAP net income of $127.1 million compared to non-GAAP net income of $99.4 million on a year-over-year basis













SAN JOSE, Calif., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2025



,



ended January 31, 2025.





“Growing adoption of Zero Trust and AI is driving strong demand for our platform, resulting in yet another strong quarter that exceeded our guidance on both top and bottom line. We are leading the industry towards Zero Trust Everywhere by transforming security from legacy appliance-based to a Zero Trust architecture,” said Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and CEO of Zscaler. “By combining AI with Zero Trust, we are delivering several key innovations to secure our customers’ use of AI applications, creating new avenues of growth.”







Second





Quarter Fiscal





2025





Financial Highlights











Revenue:



$647.9 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year.



$647.9 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year.





Income (loss) from operations:



GAAP loss from operations was $40.1 million, or 6% of revenue, compared to $45.5 million, or 9% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations was $140.5 million, or 22% of revenue, compared to $103.2 million, or 20% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.



GAAP loss from operations was $40.1 million, or 6% of revenue, compared to $45.5 million, or 9% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations was $140.5 million, or 22% of revenue, compared to $103.2 million, or 20% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.





Net income (loss):



GAAP net loss was $7.7 million, compared to $28.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income was $127.1 million, compared to $99.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.



GAAP net loss was $7.7 million, compared to $28.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income was $127.1 million, compared to $99.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.





Net income (loss) per share, diluted:



GAAP net loss per share was $0.05, compared to $0.19 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.78, compared to $0.63 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.



GAAP net loss per share was $0.05, compared to $0.19 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.78, compared to $0.63 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.





Cash flows:



Cash provided by operations was $179.4 million, or 27% of revenue, compared to $142.1 million, or 27% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Free cash flow was $143.4 million, or 22% of revenue, compared to $100.8 million, or 19% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.



Cash provided by operations was $179.4 million, or 27% of revenue, compared to $142.1 million, or 27% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Free cash flow was $143.4 million, or 22% of revenue, compared to $100.8 million, or 19% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.





Deferred revenue:



$1,878.5 million as of January 31, 2025, an increase of 25% year-over-year.



$1,878.5 million as of January 31, 2025, an increase of 25% year-over-year.





Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments:



$2,880.2 million as of January 31, 2025, an increase of $470.6 million from July 31, 2024.













Recent Business Highlights









Introduced the industry’s first Zero Trust Segmentation solution for branches and cloud environments. The new solution improves customers’ security posture by preventing lateral movement from ransomware attacks, while cutting firewall and infrastructure spend in half.







Introduced the industry’s first Zero Trust Segmentation solution for branches and cloud environments. The new solution improves customers’ security posture by preventing lateral movement from ransomware attacks, while cutting firewall and infrastructure spend in half.



Started offering the Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) service natively integrated within RISE with SAP. Zscaler Private Access™ (ZPA™) for SAP helps enable SAP customers with on-premises ERP workloads to simplify and de-risk their cloud migration, without the complexity and risk associated with traditional VPNs.







Started offering the Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) service natively integrated within RISE with SAP. Zscaler Private Access™ (ZPA™) for SAP helps enable SAP customers with on-premises ERP workloads to simplify and de-risk their cloud migration, without the complexity and risk associated with traditional VPNs.



Appointed Phil Tee as EVP of AI Innovations. Tee previously co-founded an enterprise AI-driven provider of intelligent monitoring solutions for DevOps and ITOps.







Appointed Phil Tee as EVP of AI Innovations. Tee previously co-founded an enterprise AI-driven provider of intelligent monitoring solutions for DevOps and ITOps.



Achieved FedRAMP authorization for Zscaler Zero Trust Browser. The authorization assures agencies of compliance with rigorous security standards, facilitating cloud adoption and streamlining the procurement process.







Achieved FedRAMP authorization for Zscaler Zero Trust Browser. The authorization assures agencies of compliance with rigorous security standards, facilitating cloud adoption and streamlining the procurement process.



Announced that Nokia, a multinational technology leader, is migrating from its traditional firewall-based security model to the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange to enhance its security, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen cloud capabilities.













Change in Non-GAAP Measures Presentation







Effective August 1, 2024, the beginning of our fiscal year ending July 31, 2025, we are using a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 23% for the purpose of determining our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods in fiscal 2025 and beyond. Given the significant growth of our business and non-GAAP operating income, we believe this change is necessary to better reflect the performance of our business. We will continue to assess the appropriate non-GAAP tax rate on a regular basis, which could be subject to changes for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. Prior period amounts have been recast to reflect this change.







Financial Outlook







For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, we expect:







Revenue of $665 million to $667 million



Revenue of $665 million to $667 million



Non-GAAP income from operations of $140 million to $142 million



Non-GAAP income from operations of $140 million to $142 million



Non-GAAP net income per share of approximately $0.75 to $0.76, assuming approximately 163 million fully diluted shares outstanding and a non-GAAP tax rate of 23%











For the full year of fiscal 2025, we expect:







Revenue of approximately $2.640 billion to $2.654 billion



Revenue of approximately $2.640 billion to $2.654 billion



Calculated billings of $3.153 billion to $3.168 billion



Calculated billings of $3.153 billion to $3.168 billion



Non-GAAP income from operations of $562 million to $572 million



Non-GAAP income from operations of $562 million to $572 million



Non-GAAP net income per share of $3.04 to $3.09, assuming approximately 163.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding and a non-GAAP tax rate of 23%







These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.





Guidance for non-GAAP income from operations excludes stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization of debt issuance costs, and amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. We have not reconciled our expectations of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. For those reasons, we are also unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, the variability of which may have a significant impact on future results. Accordingly, a reconciliation for the guidance for non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share is not available without unreasonable effort.





For further information regarding why we believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.







Conference Call and Webcast Information







Zscaler will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its second quarter of fiscal 2025 and outlook for its third quarter of fiscal 2025 and full year fiscal 2025 today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time).











Date:







Wednesday, March 5, 2025











Time:







1:30 p.m. PT











Webcast:









https://ir.zscaler.com













Dial-in:







To join by phone, register at the following link: (https://register.vevent.com/register/BI81201a44d72f48cab018ea30aa79b03b). After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number and a personal PIN that you will need to join the call.























Upcoming Conferences







Third quarter of fiscal 2025 investor conference participation schedule:







Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in San Francisco





Thursday, March 6, 2025









Susquehanna Travel, Tech + Gambling Forum (Virtual)





Friday, March 7, 2025









Loop Capital Markets 2025 Investor Conference (Virtual)





Monday, March 10, 2025









Stifel Technology 2025 Technology One-on-One Conference in New York City





Tuesday, March 11, 2025









Cantor Global Technology Conference in New York City





Wednesday, March 12, 2025







Sessions which offer a webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Zscaler website at https://ir.zscaler.com/







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our financial outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and full year fiscal 2025. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including but not limited to: macroeconomic influences and instability, geopolitical events, operations and financial results and the economy in general; risks related to the use of AI in our platform; our ability to identify and effectively implement the necessary changes to address execution challenges; risks associated with managing our rapid growth, including fluctuations from period to period; our limited experience with new products and subscriptions and support introductions and the risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings, including the discovery of software bugs; our ability to attract and retain new customers; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products and subscription and support; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for network security products and subscription and support offerings and our ability to remain competitive; length of sales cycles; useful lives of our assets and other estimates; and general market, political, economic and business conditions.





Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in our filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2024 filed on December 5, 2024 and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024 filed on September 12, 2024, as well as future filings and reports by us, copies of which are available on our website at ir.zscaler.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information







We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding why we believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.







About Zscaler







Zscaler (Nasdaq: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 160 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.





Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.







Investor Relations Contacts







Ashwin Kesireddy





VP, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance





(415) 798-1475





ir@zscaler.com





Natalia Wodecki





Media Relations Contact





press@zscaler.com



















ZSCALER, INC.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations













(in thousands, except per share amounts)













(unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















January 31,













January 31,

















2025













2024













2025













2024











Revenue





$





647,900













$





524,999













$





1,275,855













$





1,021,702













Cost of revenue



(1) (2)











148,498

















117,199

















289,960

















228,593













Gross profit









499,402

















407,800

















985,895

















793,109













Operating expenses:





































Sales and marketing



(1) (2)











307,872

















276,481

















613,959

















543,592













Research and development



(1) (2)











170,860

















122,181

















325,114

















235,720













General and administrative



(1)











60,810

















54,595

















117,629

















105,311













Total operating expenses









539,542

















453,257

















1,056,702

















884,623













Loss from operations









(40,140





)













(45,457





)













(70,807





)













(91,514





)









Interest income









30,878

















28,385

















60,926

















54,327













Interest expense



(3)











(2,339





)













(3,605





)













(5,482





)













(6,764





)









Other income (expense), net









(4,936





)













172

















(5,588





)













(1,040





)









Loss before income taxes









(16,537





)













(20,505





)













(20,951





)













(44,991





)









Provision for (benefit from) for income taxes



(4)











(8,813





)













7,964

















(1,176





)













16,961













Net loss





$





(7,724





)









$





(28,469





)









$





(19,775





)









$





(61,952





)









Net loss per share, basic and diluted





$





(0.05





)









$





(0.19





)









$





(0.13





)









$





(0.42





)









Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted









153,672

















148,951

















153,114

















148,287



























(1)



Includes stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes as follows:









Cost of revenue





$





17,619













$





13,434













$





33,412













$





26,389













Sales and marketing









69,979

















65,855

















134,845

















124,523













Research and development









65,896

















44,120

















124,761

















85,163













General and administrative









22,862

















22,127

















43,912

















42,190













Total





$





176,356













$





145,536













$





336,930













$





278,265



























(2)



Includes amortization expense of acquired intangible assets as follows:









Cost of revenue





$





3,815













$





2,717













$





7,490













$





5,434













Sales and marketing









425

















226

















850

















452













Research and development









5

















140

















145

















233













Total





$





4,245













$





3,083













$





8,485













$





6,119



























(3)



Includes amortization of debt issuance costs





$





982













$





978













$





1,963













$





1,955



























(4)



Benefit from a release of valuation allowance (*)





$





17,188













$





—













$





17,188













$





—



















































































(*)



During the three months ended January 31, 2025, we recognized a tax benefit of $17.2 million attributable to the release of the valuation allowance on United Kingdom (U.K.) deferred tax assets.



















ZSCALER, INC.













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(in thousands)













(unaudited)

















January 31,













July 31,

















2025













2024











Assets





















Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





1,758,506













$





1,423,080













Short-term investments









1,121,734

















986,574













Accounts receivable, net









514,314

















736,529













Deferred contract acquisition costs









156,079

















148,873













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









114,573

















101,561













Total current assets









3,665,206

















3,396,617













Property and equipment, net









422,315

















383,121













Operating lease right-of-use assets









83,703

















89,758













Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent









284,286

















296,525













Acquired intangible assets, net









55,658

















63,835













Goodwill









417,730

















417,029













Other noncurrent assets









77,070

















58,083













Total assets





$





5,005,968













$





4,704,968

































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity





















Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





24,600













$





23,309













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









90,626

















91,708













Accrued compensation









140,430

















160,810













Deferred revenue









1,595,780

















1,643,919













Convertible senior notes









1,147,513

















1,142,275













Operating lease liabilities









49,917

















50,866













Total current liabilities









3,048,866

















3,112,887













Deferred revenue, noncurrent









282,725

















251,055













Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent









40,912

















44,824













Other noncurrent liabilities









26,119

















22,100













Total liabilities









3,398,622

















3,430,866













Stockholders’ Equity





















Common stock









155

















152













Additional paid-in capital









2,797,350

















2,426,819













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(22,304





)













(4,789





)









Accumulated deficit









(1,167,855





)













(1,148,080





)









Total stockholders’ equity









1,607,346

















1,274,102













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





5,005,968













$





4,704,968







































































ZSCALER, INC.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(in thousands)













(unaudited)

















Six Months Ended

















January 31,

















2025













2024











Cash Flows from Operating Activities





















Net loss





$





(19,775





)









$





(61,952





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization expense









45,911

















29,361













Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets









8,485

















6,119













Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs









79,191

















61,504













Amortization of debt issuance costs









1,963

















1,955













Non-cash operating lease costs









31,565

















21,633













Stock-based compensation expense









329,295

















269,570













Accretion of investments purchased at a discount









(10,110





)













(9,582





)









Unrealized losses on hedging transactions









3,036

















2,841













Deferred income taxes









(17,359





)













(1,437





)









Other









1,303

















1,403













Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:





















Accounts receivable









222,043

















102,374













Deferred contract acquisition costs









(74,158





)













(67,744





)









Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets









(12,144





)













2,660













Accounts payable









98

















(2,412





)









Accrued expenses, other current and noncurrent liabilities









(11,481





)













6,020













Accrued compensation









(20,380





)













562













Deferred revenue









(16,469





)













62,477













Operating lease liabilities









(30,246





)













(22,477





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









510,768

















402,875













Cash Flows from Investing Activities





















Purchases of property, equipment and other assets









(32,043





)













(59,553





)









Capitalized internal-use software









(43,416





)













(17,816





)









Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired









(834





)













(4,377





)









Purchase of strategic investments









(786





)













(2,000





)









Purchases of short-term investments









(729,066





)













(761,796





)









Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments









605,003

















594,687













Proceeds from sale of short-term investments









—

















2,105













Net cash used in investing activities









(201,142





)













(248,750





)









Cash Flows from Financing Activities





















Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options









3,456

















3,848













Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan









22,344

















18,407













Net cash provided by financing activities









25,800

















22,255













Net increase in cash and cash equivalents









335,426

















176,380













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period









1,423,080

















1,262,206













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period





$





1,758,506













$





1,438,586







































































ZSCALER, INC.













Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures













(in thousands, except percentages)













(unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















January 31,













January 31,

















2025













2024













2025













2024















































Revenue





$





647,900













$





524,999













$





1,275,855













$





1,021,702

















































Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin





































GAAP gross profit





$





499,402













$





407,800













$





985,895













$





793,109













Add: Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes









17,619

















13,434

















33,412

















26,389













Add: Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets









3,815

















2,717

















7,490

















5,434













Non-GAAP gross profit





$





520,836













$





423,951













$





1,026,797













$





824,932













GAAP gross margin









77





%













78





%













77





%













78





%









Non-GAAP gross margin









80





%













81





%













80





%













81





%













































Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin





































GAAP loss from operations





$





(40,140





)









$





(45,457





)









$





(70,807





)









$





(91,514





)









Add: Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes









176,356

















145,536

















336,930

















278,265













Add: Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets









4,245

















3,083

















8,485

















6,119













Non-GAAP income from operations





$





140,461













$





103,162













$





274,608













$





192,870













GAAP operating margin





(6





)%









(9





)%









(6





)%









(9





)%









Non-GAAP operating margin









22





%













20





%













22





%













19





%



































































































ZSCALER, INC.













Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures













(in thousands, except per share amounts)













(unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















January 31,













January 31,

















2025













2024













2025













2024











Non-GAAP Net Income per Share, Diluted





































GAAP net loss





$





(7,724





)









$





(28,469





)









$





(19,775





)









$





(61,952





)









Add: GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes









(8,813





)













7,964

















(1,176





)













16,961













GAAP loss before income taxes









(16,537





)













(20,505





)













(20,951





)













(44,991





)









Add:





































Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes









176,356

















145,536

















336,930

















278,265













Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets









4,245

















3,083

















8,485

















6,119













Amortization of debt issuance costs









982

















978

















1,963

















1,955













Non-GAAP net income before income taxes









165,046

















129,092

















326,427

















241,348













Non-GAAP provision for income taxes



(1)











37,965

















29,691

















75,083

















55,510













Non-GAAP net income





$





127,081













$





99,401













$





251,344













$





185,838

















































GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes





$





(8,813





)









$





7,964













$





(1,176





)









$





16,961













Add: Income tax and other tax adjustments



(2)











46,778

















21,727

















76,259

















38,549













Non-GAAP provision for income taxes



(1)







$





37,965













$





29,691













$





75,083













$





55,510













Non-GAAP effective tax rate



(1)











23





%













23





%













23





%













23





%













































Non-GAAP net income









127,081

















99,401

















251,344

















185,838













Add: Non-GAAP interest expense, net of tax related to the convertible senior notes









276

















276

















552

















552













Numerator used in computing non-GAAP net income per share, diluted





$





127,357













$





99,677













$





251,896













$





186,390

















































GAAP net loss per share, diluted





$





(0.05





)









$





(0.19





)









$





(0.13





)









$





(0.42





)









Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes









1.09

















0.91

















2.08

















1.75













Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets









0.03

















0.02

















0.05

















0.04













Amortization of debt issuance costs









0.01

















0.01

















0.01

















0.01













Income tax and other tax adjustments



(2)











(0.29





)













(0.14





)













(0.47





)













(0.24





)









Non-GAAP interest expense related to the convertible senior notes









—

















—

















—

















—













Adjustment to total fully diluted earnings per share



(3)











(0.01





)













0.02

















0.01

















0.03













Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted





$





0.78













$





0.63













$





1.55













$





1.17

















































Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share, diluted









153,672

















148,951

















153,114

















148,287













Add: Outstanding potentially dilutive equity incentive awards









2,988

















4,670

















2,848

















4,226













Add: Convertible senior notes









7,626

















7,626

















7,626

















7,626













Less: Antidilutive impact of capped call transactions



(4)











(1,769





)













(2,093





)













(1,505





)













(1,254





)









Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share, diluted









162,517

















159,154

















162,083

















158,885













___________







(1)



Effective August 1, 2024, the beginning of our fiscal year ending July 31, 2025, we are using a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 23% for the purpose of determining our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods in fiscal 2025 and beyond. Given the significant growth of our business and non-GAAP operating income, we believe this change is necessary to better reflect the performance of our business. We will continue to assess the appropriate non-GAAP tax rate on a regular basis, which could be subject to changes for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. Prior period amounts have been recast to reflect this change.







(2)



Consists of income tax adjustments related to our long-term non-GAAP effective tax rate of 23%. In the three months ended January 31, 2025, the adjustments exclude the tax benefit of $17.2 million attributable to the release of the valuation allowance on U.K. deferred tax assets.







(3)



The sum of the fully diluted earnings per share impact of individual reconciling items may not total to fully diluted non-GAAP net income per share due to the weighted-average shares used in computing the GAAP net loss per share differs from the weighted-average shares used in computing the non-GAAP net income per share, and due to rounding of the individual reconciling items. The GAAP net loss per share calculation uses a lower share count as it excludes potentially dilutive shares, which are included in calculating the non-GAAP net income per share.







(4)



We exclude the in-the-money portion of the convertible senior notes for non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares as they are covered by our capped call transactions. Our outstanding capped call transactions are antidilutive under GAAP but are expected to mitigate the dilutive effect of the convertible senior notes and therefore are included in the calculation of non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding. The capped calls have an antidilutive impact when the average stock price of our common stock in a given period is higher than their exercise price.



















ZSCALER, INC.













Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures













(in thousands, except percentages)













(unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















January 31,













January 31,

















2025













2024













2025













2024











Calculated Billings





































Revenue





$





647,900













$





524,999













$





1,275,855













$





1,021,702













Add: Total deferred revenue, end of period









1,878,505

















1,502,175

















1,878,505

















1,502,175













Less: Total deferred revenue, beginning of period









(1,783,720





)













(1,399,544





)













(1,894,974





)













(1,439,676





)









Calculated billings





$





742,685













$





627,630













$





1,259,386













$





1,084,201

















































Free Cash Flow





































Net cash provided by operating activities





$





179,433













$





142,069













$





510,768













$





402,875













Less: Purchases of property, equipment and other assets









(15,018





)













(30,894





)













(32,043





)













(59,553





)









Less: Capitalized internal-use software









(20,987





)













(10,387





)













(43,416





)













(17,816





)









Free cash flow





$





143,428













$





100,788













$





435,309













$





325,506

















































Free Cash Flow Margin





































Net cash provided by operating activities, as a percentage of revenue









27





%













27





%













40





%













39





%









Less: Purchases of property, equipment and other assets, as a percentage of revenue





(2





)%









(6





)%









(3





)%









(6





)%









Less: Capitalized internal-use software, as a percentage of revenue





(3





)%









(2





)%









(3





)%









(2





)%









Free cash flow margin









22





%













19





%













34





%













32





%



































































































ZSCALER, INC.









Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



















In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, as it has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In particular, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP has been included in this press release. Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.







Expenses Excluded from Non-GAAP Measures







Stock-based compensation expense is excluded primarily because it is a non-cash expense that management believes is not reflective of our ongoing operational performance. Employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, which is a cash expense, are excluded because these are tied to the timing and size of the exercise or vesting of the underlying equity incentive awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting or exercise, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets and amortization of debt issuance costs from the convertible senior notes are excluded because these are non-cash expenses and are not reflective of our ongoing operational performance.





Effective August 1, 2024, the beginning of our fiscal year ending July 31, 2025, we are using a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 23% for the purpose of determining our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods. Given the significant growth of our business and non-GAAP operating income, we believe this change is necessary to better reflect the performance of our business. We will continue to assess the appropriate non-GAAP tax rate on a regular basis, which could be subject to changes for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. Prior period amounts have been recast to reflect this change.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures











Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin





. We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes and amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. We define non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.









Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin





. We define non-GAAP income from operations as GAAP loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes and amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. We define non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue.









Non-GAAP Net Income per Share, Diluted





. We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net loss excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and the non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment. We define non-GAAP net income per share, diluted, as non-GAAP net income plus the non-GAAP interest expense related to the convertible senior notes divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding, which includes the effect of potentially diluted common stock equivalents outstanding during the period and the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible senior notes.









Calculated Billings





. We define calculated billings as revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in a period. Calculated billings in any particular period aims to reflect amounts invoiced for subscriptions to access our cloud platform, together with related support services for our new and existing customers. We typically invoice our customers annually in advance, and to a lesser extent quarterly in advance, monthly in advance or multi-year in advance.









Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin





. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, equipment and other assets and capitalized internal-use software. We define free cash flow margin as free cash flow divided by revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our operations that, after the investments in property, equipment and other assets and capitalized internal-use software, can be used for strategic initiatives.



