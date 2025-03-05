Zscaler, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Zscaler, Inc. (ZS):

Earnings: -$7.72 million in Q2 vs. -$28.47 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.05 in Q2 vs. -$0.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Zscaler, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $127.08 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

Revenue: $647.90 million in Q2 vs. $525.00 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.75 - $0.76 Next quarter revenue guidance: $665 - $667 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.04 - $3.09 Full year revenue guidance: $2.640 - $2.654 Bln

